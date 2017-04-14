Forex reserves down USD 956.4 mn to USD 368.998 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 956.4 million to USD 368.998 billion for the week ended April 7 due to fall in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said.

The reserves had increased by USD 2.022 billion to USD 369.954 billion in the previous reporting week.

They had touched a life-time high of USD 371.99 billion in the week to September 30, 2016.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, dipped by USD 951 million to USD 345.367 billion in the reporting week, RBI said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at USD 19.869 billion, the apex bank said.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund was down by USD 3.1 million to USD 1.443 billion. India's reserve position with the Fund, too, decreased by USD 2.3 million to USD 2.318 billion, RBI said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)