Ethiopian Airlines to launch Airbus A350 operations to Mumbai

African carrier Ethiopian Airlines has said it will deploy the latest widebody Airbus A350 plane on its Addis Ababa-Mumbai route from this month.

The pan-African airline currently operates twice daily non-stop services to Ethiopian capital city of Addis Ababa from here with a 270-seater Boeing 787-8 plane.

"The A350 is a game changing fleet. We are glad to be the first airline to serve our Indian customers with this latest aircraft from Mumbai," Ethiopian Airlines regional director for Indian Sub-continent Tadesse Tilahun said.

Ethiopian Airlines currently has three A350-900 XWB planes in operations while another 11 are on order.

Ethiopian is the first African airline to own and operate this A350 aircraft from the European aviation major Airbus.

At present, the airline operates 28 weekly flights to two key destinations in India --New Delhi and Mumbai.

"Moreover, to further strengthen the growing trade and commercial ties between the booming economies of India and Africa at large, we have started weekly freighter operation to Ahmedabad, our fifth cargo destination in India, from March 28," he said.

