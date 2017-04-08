Dryfruits: Almond and walnut prices declined at the

wholesale dryfruits market in the national capital during the week as demand from retailers and stockists receded due to end of wedding and festive season.

Adequate stocks following increased arrivals from producing belts also put pressure on the prices, traders said.

Almond California prices fell by Rs 400 to finish the week at Rs 16,900-17,100 per 40 kg, while its kernel traded lower by Rs 10 at Rs 605-610 per kg.

Almond gurbani and girdhi prices fell by Rs 200 each to conclude at Rs 12,000-12,200 and 5,500-5,600 per 40 kg, respectively.

Cashew kernel (No 180, 210, 240 and 230) prices were down by Rs 10 each per kg to finish at Rs 1,065-1,075, Rs 935-945, Rs 885-895 and Rs 785-795 and its broken (2, 4 and 8 pieces) also declined up to Rs 15 to conclude at Rs 700-760, Rs 700-750 and Rs 600-660 per kg, respectively.

Copra prices traded lower at Rs 8,700-11,000 against previous closing of Rs 8,800-11,600 per quintal.

Kishmish Indian yellow and green fell by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 4,500-5,000 and Rs 5,000-8,500 per 40 kg bag, respectively.

Pistachio hairati and peshawari drifted up to Rs 30 to finish at Rs 1,425-1,495 and Rs 1,545-1,595 per kg, respectively.

Walnut and its kernel prices also drifted by Rs 20 each to end at Rs 290-440 and Rs 800-1,450 per kg. (MORE)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)