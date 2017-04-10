Crude palm oil futures remain weak, shed 0.82% on low demand

Crude palm oil prices declined further by 0.82 per cent to Rs 517.40 per 10 kg in futures trading today as speculators engaged in reducing their positions, triggered by easing demand in the spot market.

Besides, ample stocks position on increased supplies from producing belts too fuelled the downtrend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm oil for delivery in April fell by Rs 4.30, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 517.40 per 10 kg, in a business turnover of 96 lots.

Likewise, the oil for delivery in May traded lower by Rs 3.60, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 495.90 per 10 kg in 40 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by traders due to subdued demand in the spot market against sufficient stocks position mainly attributed the slide in crude palm oil prices at futures trade.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)