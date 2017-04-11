CONCOR signs pact for Indo-Bangla container train services

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) today said it has inked a pact with CCBL of Bangladesh for container train services between the nations.

"CONCOR and Container Company of Bangla Desh Ltd (CCBL) under the Ministry of Railways ... has signed a memorandum of understanding on April 10, 2017 for introduction of container train services between India and Bangladesh," CONCOR said in a filing to the BSE.

The pact is to facilitate international and domestic trade, it said.

"CONCOR will also provide technical, managerial, capacity building, training and other required support system to CCBL for the development and operations of container trains and inland container deports," it said.

