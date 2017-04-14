Chandigarh IT company launches online biz review platform

A city-based IT company has launched an online platform to create a database of business defaulters to help consumers get a full understanding of a firm's credentials.

'MyConsumerForum.com' has been launched by Aeren IT Solutions Private Limited.

The company believes the platform is in line with the 'Make in India' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this platform, one can register and file a complaint against any company which has committed a fraud and also write their shopping experience in form of a review, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aeren IT Solutions Private Limited Raman Aggarwal said here today.

"All this can be done on portal for free. Besides, the consumer can also seek free legal advice from the team of experienced lawyers who are on the rolls of this company and thus their case will accordingly be processed," he said.

Aggarwal said the Union Government is at the forefront of several initiatives that protect the rights of the consumer and ensure that their grievances are solved.

In that direction, the company has started this complaint redressal platform to empower the consumers and protect their rights, he said.

"I am creating this database of business defaulters, like banks have loan defaulters, so that the business community is aware of such kind of persons. It will be like CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau Limited) and we will give rating as banks do," he said.

Aeren IT Solutions also provides legal and financial process outsourcing services to MNCs like Google, Yahoo, HP, and Mentor Graphic, he said.

