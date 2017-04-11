CBDT to issue PAN, TAN within a day to improve Ease of Doing Business

In order to improve the Ease of Doing Business for newly incorporated corporates, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has tied up with Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to issue Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) in a day itself.

CBDT?s initiative in starting of a business is expected to significantly improve the ranking of India in the Ease of Doing Business Study conducted by World Bank by reducing the number of processes of registration before various authorities under law, reducing the time taken for allotment of the registration number (CIN, PAN, TAN) and making the entire registration process for new companies much simpler.

Applicant companies submit a common application form SPICe (INC 32) on MCA portal and once the data of incorporation is sent to CBDT by MCA, the PAN and TAN are issued immediately without any further intervention of the applicant.

The Certificate of Incorporation (COI) of newly incorporated companies includes the PAN in addition to the Corporate Identity Number (CIN).

TAN is also allotted simultaneously and communicated to the Company.

Till 31st March 2017, 19,704 newly incorporated Companies were allotted PAN in this manner.

During March, 2017, of the 10,894 newly incorporated companies, PAN was allotted within 4 hrs in 95.63% cases and within 1 day in all cases.

Similarly, TAN was allotted to all such companies within 4 hrs in 94.7 % cases and within 1 day in 99.73% cases.

CBDT has also introduced the Electronic PAN Card (E-PAN) which is sent by email, in addition to issue of the physical PAN Card, to all applicants including individuals where PAN is allotted.

Applicant would be benefited by having a digitally signed E-PAN card which they can submit as proof of identity to other agency electronically directly or by storing in the Digital Locker.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)