Castor seed futures rise as participants create position

Castor seed prices were trading higher by Rs 16 to Rs 4,738 per quintal in futures trading today as participants created fresh positions amid a firm trend at the physical markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for April delivery recovered by Rs 16, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 4,738 per quintal, with an open interest of 1,370 lots.

Castor seed for May delivery was trading higher by Rs 13, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 4,806 per quintal, in an open interest of 1,06,240 lots.

Marketmen attributed the rise in castor seed prices at futures trade to building-up of positions following a firm trend at the domestic spot markets on rising demand.

