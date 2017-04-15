Bullion: Tracking a firming trend overseas and increased

buying by local jewellers, gold maintained its upward journey for the second straight week and closed at over one-month high of Rs 29,950 per 10 grams at the bullion market during the week.

Silver too topped the Rs 43,000-level on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said a firm trend overseas on geopolitical tensions mainly boosted the appeal of the precious metals.

Globally, gold ended higher at USD 1,287.80 an ounce and silver at USD 18.52 an ounce in New York.

Besides, increased buying by local jewellers to meet ongoing wedding season demand at domestic spot market, also supported the upmove, they said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity commenced the week slightly lower at Rs 29,290 and Rs 29,140 on lack of buying support.

Later, it bounced back largely on backed up by firm global cues and ended at over one-month high of Rs 29,950 and Rs 29,800 per ten grams respectively, showing a handsome rise of Rs 650 each.

Sovereign, also traded higher by Rs 100 to Rs 24,500 per piece of eight gram.

Following the gold, silver ready ended the week higher by Rs 1,250 to Rs 43,000 per kg, while weekly-based delivery closed higher by Rs 1,190 to Rs 42,570 per kg.

Silver coins too spurted by Rs 1,000 to Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

