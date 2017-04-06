Brightstar eyes over 60 pc growth in India in 2017

Softbank-promoted Brightstar today said it expects its India business to clock over 60 per cent growth in 2017, driven by new services like device finance and expansion of existing network solutions operations.

Brightstar, which had entered the Indian market after acquiring a majority stake in Beetel Teletech in 2014, manages devices and accessories across the wireless ecosystem.

It serves over 50,000 carriers, retail and enterprise customers across 100 countries.

"For Brightstar, India is a crucial market presenting tremendous growth opportunities across technology distribution and associated services in the handset, IT and networking space," it said in a statement.

In its two years of operations in the Indian market, Brightstar India has seen a 300 per cent growth since 2014, it added.

"The business is projected to grow at more than 60 per cent for 2017," the statement said.

Brightstar said it will continue to focus on the core distribution business. It will also introduce new offerings like device financing, gadget insurance and buyback over the next few months.

"2017 is an inflexion point for the Indian telecom and IT industries. To capitalise on this change, Brightstar has made a shift from 'selling products' to 'providing solutions' for its end customers across retail, online, enterprise and networking," Brightstar India CEO Deval Parikh said.

The company said the focus is also on areas like cloud and access network solutions for the SMB customers. Besides, it also aims to enter the surveillance market soon.

"With global expertise of handling emerging markets, Brightstar looks to provide customer focused solutions simplifying the business needs," it added.

