BHEL's 2nd 800 MW unit in Karnataka starts commercial ops

becomes step-down subsidiary of Orient Green *Orient Green Power today said after investment by its arm Beta Wind Farm in Beta Wind Farm (Andhra Pradesh), the latter will become its step-down subsidiary.

"Beta Wind Farm Private Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Orient Green Power Company Ltd, approved to invest in Beta Wind Farm (Andhra Pradesh) Private Ltd," Orient Green Power said in a BSE filing today.

Upon investment in Beta Wind Farm (Andhra Pradesh) Private Ltd, the same will become wholly-owned subsidiary of Beta Wind Farm Private Ltd and step down subsidiary of Orient Green Power Company Ltd.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)