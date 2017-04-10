Barley futures decline as participants trim position

Barley prices looked down by Rs 12.50 to Rs 1,567.50 per quintal in futures trade today as traders cut down their holdings in line with a weak trend at the physical markets.

Market players said mounting stocks in the spot market on persistent arrivals from growing regions amid sluggish buying activity by beer makers, mainly kept barley prices lower in futures market.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, barley for delivery in most-active May contracts moved down by Rs 12.50 or 0.79 per cent to Rs 1,567.50 per quintal, open interest stood of 4,420 lots.

Barley for delivery in current month too was trading lower by Rs 9.50 or 0.61 per cent to Rs 1,542 per quintal, in an open interest of 770 lots.

