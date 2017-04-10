ABN AMRO Clearing selects Cognizant as strategic partner

* IT firm Cognizant today said it has been selected by ABN AMRO Clearing (AACB) as its strategic partner to cloud-enable its global IT infrastructure.

Financial details of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.

"This (partnership) will enable AACB to increase operational resilience and application availability, enhance speed and agility in managing market volatility, and lower capital investment and operating costs," Cognizant said in a statement.

Cognizant will transform the IT operating model across AACB business services, including core trading and reporting systems, as well as modernise the existing technology infrastructure across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

Cognizant will also provide hybrid cloud, security network management and end-user services.

F-Secure buys Little Flocker to enhance macOS security solns * Security solutions firm F-Secure today said it has acquired Little Flocker to enhance its offerings for Apple's Macintosh devices.

Little Flocker protects Macs by using advanced behavioural-based analysis, and monitors apps that attempt to access confidential files and system resources, F-Secure said in a statement.

It also detects and blocks Mac ransomware.

"F-Secure will build Little Flocker's next-generation security engine into its new XFENCE technology that will complement F-Secure's existing endpoint solutions," it said.

This will provide advanced behavioral Mac protection for both corporate and consumer customers, it added.

abof selects IBM Cloud and cognitive solutions * Online fashion retailer Aditya Birla Online Fashion (abof) has partnered IBM for the latter's cloud and cognitive solutions.

This will enable abof to deliver a personalised and convenient shopping experience, IBM said in a statement.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

With the new feature, shoppers can now interact and ask natural language questions about abof's product assortment, receiving custom responses to their inquiries.

Instamojo targets 1 mn SMBs by 2018

* Instamojo, an on-demand payments and e-commerce platform, today said it aims to expand its merchant base to one million by next year from the current 250,000 businesses.

The company also announced the launch of a suite of solutions to enable SMBs build, manage and grow their business online with ease.

"Instamojo is at the forefront of enabling the growth of small and medium businesses in India. We strongly believe that adoption of digital technology is key for any business idea to grow," Instamojo co-founder and CEO Sampad Swain said.

Capillary Technologies appoints Sunil Suresh as Global VP * Capillary Technologies today said it has appointed former Yum Brands executive Sunil Suresh as its Global Vice President (Strategy).

"With a deep understanding of consumer behavior and Digital transformation needs in FMCG and Retail, Sunil will help Capillary make its products and solution offerings more customer centric in this newly created role," the company said.

Prior to joining Capillary Technologies, Suresh was associated with Yum Brands as Chief Digital Officer/Director Pizza Hut, Middle East, Africa, Pakistan and Turkey.

He has also worked with Hindustan Unilever. More

