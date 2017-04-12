120 intellectual properties generated with BIRAC support: Govt

As many as 120 intellectual properties have been generated by way of support from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), the government said today.

BIRAC is a not-for-profit company under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"Through BIRAC support, 120 intellectual properties have been generated encompassing all important areas of biotechnology," Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

Over the last five years, he said 66 products and technologies have been generated through BIRAC support.

The products belong to various areas including medical technologies, healthcare, improved crop varieties, industrial processes and renewable energy.

Vardhan said BIRAC has initiated several funding schemes including the 'biotechnology ignition grant' for start-ups and for contract research activities.

