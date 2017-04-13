1000 businessmen from India hold 'India Day' in China expo

A 1000-member-strong delegation of Indian businessmen from printing and packing sectors has participated in 'India Day' celebrations on the sidelines of China's largest industries' exposition in Shanghai.

India urged Chinese companies to take advantage of the 'Make in India' campaign and scale up investment in advanced printing technologies during the celebrations organised on the sidelines of China's largest printing and packing industries exposition 'Sino Corrugated 2017' in Shanghai.

Indian Consul General in Shanghai Prakash Gupta said it is one the largest delegations from India to take part in any exposition in Shanghai so far this year.

Prakash Gupta urged Chinese companies to take advantage of the 'Make in India' campaign and scale up investment in advanced printing technologies in India.

Arun Gupta, Vice President of AIFMP and Thomas Huang, Senior Vice President, Reed Exhibitions also took part in the celebrations held yesterday.

Arun Gupta highlighted the growing collaboration between Indian and Chinese industries in printing technologies, hoping that the expo would provide a platform for Indian participants to understand the Chinese Printing Industry and establish meaningful contact with potential partners, the Indian mission said in a statement.

