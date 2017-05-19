Xiaomi to launch Mi Max 2 on May 25

However, the phone will first launch in China before the smart phone giant decides when to launch it across the world

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi on Friday revealed that it will be launching the Mi Max successor on May 25 in China

The company has built a dedicated website for the phone launch that says features include a 6.2-inch display and a 5000mAh battery. As rumoured earlier, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be going on sale in China first. The company has also teased the launch on Weibo.

According to reports, some of the other rumoured specifications include a 6.44-inh full-HD display and 12-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX378 sensor. The phone is also said to sport a 5-megapixel front camera.

Another variant of Max 2 featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6GB RAM might launch as well. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could come with a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch more Mi branded smartphones in India, but the device name, model remains unknown.