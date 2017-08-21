Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A to launch today: Here's what we know so far

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, which is rumoured to be a low-end variant to the Redmi Note 5 is slated to launch today in China. At the moment, there is no information provided as to when the smartphone will hit the Indian market.

As per the leaks, the device will feature a 5.5 inch HD display along with a 720x1280 pixels resolution. It is said to be powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. Running Android 7.1 Nougat, it is said to include an internal storage of 16GB. It will come equipped with a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing camera. It is rumoured to pack in a 3080mAh battery. SlashLeaks stated that the device may be priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,000).

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 5 is believed to sport a 5.5-inch FHD display along with a 1920x1080 pixel resolution. It will be powered either by a Snapdragon 630 processor or the Snapdragon 660 processor. The device will be available in three variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. They are expected to be priced at CNY 1,200 (approximately Rs 11,500), CNY 1,400 (approximately Rs 13,500) and CNY 1,500 (approximately Rs 14,500).