Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A specifications, images leaked online; to launch on August 21

Alleged pictures and specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A have been spotted online. The device will be a low-end variant to the Redmi Note 5, which is rumoured to launch on August 21.

As per the leaks, the device will feature a 5.5 inch HD display along with a 720x1280 pixels resolution. It is said to be powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. Running Android 7.1 Nougat, it is said to include an internal storage of 16GB. It will come equipped with a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing camera. It is rumoured to pack in a 3080mAh battery. SlashLeaks stated that the device may be priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,000).

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 5 is believed to sport a 5.5-inch FHD display along with a 1920x1080 pixel resolution. It will be powered either by a Snapdragon 630 processor or the Snapdragon 660 processor. The device will be available in three variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. They are expected to be priced at CNY 1,200 (approximately ​Rs 11,500), CNY 1,400 (approximately ​Rs 13,500) and CNY 1,500 (approximately ​Rs 14,500) respectively.