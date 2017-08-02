Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available today at Rs 999: Here's how to buy it

One of Xiaomi’s top selling smartphone, the Redmi Note 4 is going to be available at just Rs 999 via Flipkart for today. The sale begins at 12PM IST. Fipkart is hosting the "Big Redmi Note 4" sale to commemorate the smartphone's 6-month anniversary. But of course, there is a catch to it.

The company says, "Exchange your old mobile, buy Redmi Note 4 for as low as Rs. 999. Up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange." The offer is available on all variants. The e-commerce portal will also offer several exchange deals, buyback guarantee, and EMI facilities on Mi products. It will also offer an assured 40 percent value back to customers who exchange their devices within a period of 6-8 months, from the date of purchase.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone will feature a 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor and includes a microSD card which can be further expanded up to 128GB. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top, the device comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and PDAF along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. A 4100mAh battery completes the package.