Xiaomi Redmi 4 to go on sale tomorrow via Amazon: All launch offers decoded!

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has listed all the offers which are available while purchasing the smartphone.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 launched in India on May 16 and will go on sale via Amazon India on May 23, at 12PM IST. The 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage variant has been priced at Rs 6,999; the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant has been priced at Rs 8,999, while the 4GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. However, the last variant will only be available in June respectively. It will be available in Matte Black and Elegant Gold colour variants.

OFFERS:

1. Users who purchase the Xiaomi Redmi 4 on Amazon India can get original Mi cases for Rs 349, instead of the original price at Rs 499.

2. Users who purchase the Xiaomi Redmi 4 on Amazon India can purchase Mi Headphones starting at Rs 599. The Mi Air Capsule Earphones (White) are available at Rs 999.

3. Yes bank credit/debit card holders will get a flat Rs 500 cashback.

4. Users who purchase the Xiaomi Redmi 4 on Amazon India, can receive a discount code which can be used to avail an instant discount of Rs 500 on domestic flight bookings of Rs 4500 or more ("Flight Code") on GoIbibo and a Hotels voucher worth Rs 2,500 ("Hotels voucher") on domestic hotel bookings of Rs 4000 or more. Once users complete a flight booking with the coupon code, they will be awarded and additional Rs 2000 GoCash.

5. Users who purchase the Xiaomi Redmi 4 on Amazon India can get 45GB data free for 5 months from Vodafone. Once a user buys a 1GB or above 4G data pack, they can get 9GB additional free 4G data for 5 recharges with maximum validity of 5 months from Vodafone after May 11, 2017.

6. Users who purchase the Xiaomi Redmi 4 on Amazon India can download and sign-in into the Kindle app and get Rs 200 promotion credit for Kindle books. This promotional offer is available to the first 100,000 customers who receive a promotion credit after registering a Kindle app on eligible Xiaomi device(s).

The Redmi 4 sports a 5-inch HD IPS display powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, paired with 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Just like the Redmi 4A, it includes expandable storage up to 128GB. Coming to the camera, the phone features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. Running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top, it is backed up by a 4100mAh battery.