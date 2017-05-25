Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.44-inch display, 5300mAh battery launched in China

Xiaomi introduced the new Mi Max phablet, the Mi Max 2, at an event in China. It will be available in two variants – 64GB internal storage model priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 16,000) while the 128GB internal storage model is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 19,000). The device will go on sale beginning June 1, in China.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.44-inch full-HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM. It is offered in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants. The device comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera along with 5MP front-facing camera.

It is backed by a 5,300mAh battery and is rated to deliver up to 2 days of battery life. The device also supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 which allows you to charge up to 68 per cent in 1 hour, claims the company. Additionally, the device features Parallel Charging which implies that you can continue to use the device while charging too.