Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Redmi 4A to go on sale today: Here's what you need to know

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2, priced at Rs 16,999, will go on sale today, starting at 10AM IST via online channels such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq and offline channels such as Poorvika, Big C, Sangeetha, Croma, Lot, Vijay Sales, Ezone and Reliance Digital. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, priced at Rs 5,999 will go on sale via Amazon at 12PM IST.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.44-inch full-HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 64GB and can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. The device comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera with a Sony IMX386 sensor along with 5MP front-facing camera.

Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS/ A-GPS. Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, it is backed by a 5,300mAh battery and is rated to deliver up to 2 days of battery life.

The device also supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 which allows you to charge up to 68 per cent in 1 hour, claims the company. Additionally, the device features Parallel Charging which implies that you can continue to use the device while charging too.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Priced at Rs 5,999, this 5-inch phone has an HD screen (720p), a Quad-core 1.4GHz 64-bit (4 x Adreno A53 processors) based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 platform, and an Adreno 308 GPU. On the memory front is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage along with a microSD card that can add 128GB of flash storage.

Taking care of photography is a 13MP main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, along with a more modest 5MP front camera that has the requisite beauty filters, along with a shutter timer.

The phone supports dual SIMs, and can accept both nano and the larger micro SIM cards. The phone runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow atop the company's own skinned user interface, MIUI 8. The OS has a unique feature called Dual App that enables running two of the same apps with different user accounts: for example, you can run two separate WhatsApp accounts alongside each other on this phone.

The Redmi 4A is constructed using a seamless polycarbonate body and measures in at a thickness of 8.5mm. The phone is also the company’s lightest ever, tipping the scales at a lithe 131.5g. Best of all, the phone packs a reasonably hefty 3,120mAH battery that the company claims is good for seven days of standby time.