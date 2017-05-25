Xiaomi Mi Max 2 phablet to launch today: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its Mi Max phablet, the Mi Max 2 today in China. The event will begin at 11:30AM IST.

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its Mi Max phablet, the Mi Max 2 today in China. The event will begin at 11:30AM IST. The device is rumoured to be priced around 1,499 Yuan (approximately Rs 14,000), while the top variant which will come equipped with Snapdragon 660 processor is said to be priced at 1,699 Yuan (approximately Rs 15,900).

In terms of specifications, the smartphone will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution. It is rumoured to be available in two variants - Snapdragon 626 processor with 4GB of RAM and Snapdragon 660 processor with 6GB of RAM. The Mi Max 2 is expected to launch in either a 64GB storage variant or a 128GB storage variant.

Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, the device will come equipped with a 12MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features will include WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Accelerometer, Barometer, Digital Compass, Light sensor, Gyroscope, Pedometer and Proximity sensor. Leaks suggest that it will be backed up by a 5349mAh battery.