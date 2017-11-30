Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A smartphone in India: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 5A smartphone in India. Dubbed, the 'Desh Ka Smartphone', the device is available at a price of Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A will go on sale in India starting December 7, via Flipkart and Mi.com along with other offline partner channels. Additionally, customers will also get a no cost-EMI option, at a starting price of Rs 243 with the Xiaomi Redmi 5A. The e-commerce portal will also offer 10 percent off on the next purchase (Fashion) for first-time smartphone buyers. Lastly, Axis bank Buzz Credit card holders get 5 percent off on purchasing the device. It will be available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5-inch HD display with a 1280 x 720 resolution. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, paired with 2GB/3GB RAM. The smartphone will be available in 16GB and 32GB internal storage variants, and can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

Running Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top, the Redmi 5A comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF and f/2.2 aperture along with a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS and microUSB port. The smartphone measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. A 3000mAh battery completes the package. The company claims that the Xiaomi Redmi 5A can last up to 8 days on standby and up to 7 hours of video playback.

Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said, “We strongly believe that the best of technology should be made accessible to as many people as possible, because technology can improve lives. With Redmi 5A we take another step in offering a great all-round experience for users looking for their first smartphone. We believe Redmi 5A is the smartphone for everyone.”