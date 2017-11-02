Xiaomi introduces Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones in India: Specifications, features, price and more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y series in India today, which comprises of two smartphones - the Redmi Y1 and the Redmi Y1 Lite. The Redmi Y1 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant, while the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will be priced at Rs 10,999. The Redmi Y1 Lite sports 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and is priced at 6,999.

In terms of features, the Redmi Y1 sports a 5.5-inch HD display with a 720x1280 pixel resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor and is available in 3GB/4GB RAM options. It is offered in 32GB and 64GB internal storage variants and is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The Redmi Y1 is equipped with a 13MP rear camera along with a 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. A 3080mAh battery completes the package.

On the other hand, the Redmi Y1 Lite features a 5.5-inch HD display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 16GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. The new smartphone also comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front facing camera. A 3080mAh battery completes the package.