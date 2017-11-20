Vivo launches V7 in India at price of Rs 18,990: Specifications, Key features and more

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched V7 in India on Monday. The device is a toned down version of its predecessor V7 plus which was launched in September.

The newly launched selfie-smartphone in terms of features is more or less like its elder brother but possesses a smaller battery and a smaller display.

The device boasts of 18:9 display and its USP is its 24-megapixel front camera.

Priced at Rs 18,990, the smartphone is available for pre-booking and will be exclusive to Flipkart in India.

Launched in two colours Champagne Gold and Matte Black variants, Vivo V7 will go on sale on November 24.

In terms of launch offers, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMIs, one-time free screen replacement, exchange offers (up to Rs 18,000 off and additional Rs. 2,000 exchange discount), free couple movie voucher from Bookmyshow and an extra 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Based on Android 7.1 Nougat, the dual-SIM Vivo V7 runs Funtouch OS 3.2.

The smartphone has a 5.7-inch HD fullView display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Vivo V7 comes with a 16-megapixel camera on the rear with LED flash. The rear camera can record 1080p videos. On the front, the V7 comes with a whopping 24-megapixel camera with LED flash. The front camera can record 1080p videos.

The Vivo V7 runs Android 7.1 and is powered by a 3000mAh non removable battery. It measures 149.30 x 72.80 x 7.90 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 139.00 grams.