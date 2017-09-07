Vivo introduces V7 Plus with 24MP selfie camera in India at Rs 21,990

Vivo has introduced a new smartphone in the Indian market dubbed the Vivo V7 Plus at a price of Rs 21,990. The first sale of the device will take place on September 15 and will be available in Champagne Gold and Matte Black colour variants.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.99-inch display with a 1440x720 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with 4GB of RAM. Running Android 7.1 Nougat with Funtouch OS 3.2 on top, the device includes an internal storage of 64GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

The device comes equipped with a 16MP rear camera with /2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash along with a 24MP front facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM radio. A 3225mAh battery completes the package.