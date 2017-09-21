Sony introduces XA1 Plus with 23MP camera, Android Nougat at Rs 24,990

Sony launched the Xperia XA1 Plus smartphone in India at Rs 24,990. The device will be available via the company’s offline stores in Black, Blue, and Gold colour variants. The smartphone was launched last month at IFA 2017. The main USP of the device is its 23MP rear camera with 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor and f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor with Mali T880 GPU and 3GB/4GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus comes equipped with a 23MP rear camera with 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, Hybrid AF and LED flash. It also includes an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1 / 4 inch Exmor R sensor and 23mm wide-angle lens. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, WiFi 820.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. A 3430mAh battery completes the package.