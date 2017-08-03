Samsung officially introduces the SM-G9298 flip phone

Samsung has introduced a new flip phone for the Chinese market dubbed the SM-G9298 or “Leader 8” and will be available in a black color variant. Samsung is yet to confirm the price and release date for customers in China.

In terms of specifications, the device features two 4.2-inch full-HD Super AMOLED displays with 1080x1920 pixels resolution. It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 64GB which can be further expanded up 256GB to via microSD card.

It also comes equipped with a 12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera and a 5-megapixel f/1.9 front camera. Connectivity features include 4G, micro USB, USB 2.0, Bluetooth v4.1, NFC, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac and GPS. Measuring in at 130.2 x 62.6 x 15.9mm, the handset weighs 235g. It has a 2,300mAh battery with support for wireless charging.