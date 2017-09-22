Samsung launches digital assitant Bixby in India, says its optimised to understand accents

On Friday, Samsung launched Bixby in India, its digital assistant with voice capabilities. Bixby has been optimised to understand Indian accents.

Bixby, can be started either by pressing the button or saying Hi, Bixby. Samsung stated that Bixby ‘no matter from which part of the country you are, would work hard to understand you’.

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said: “At Samsung, we listen to our consumers and bring in meaningful innovations that help make their lives better. With Bixby, the phone adapts to you and not the other way around. It’s a smarter way to use your phone and get more done. Keeping in mind the diversity in Indian accents and our commitment to ‘Make for India’, Bixby has been optimized to understand Indian accents.”

The Bixby voice capabilities for the Indian consumers were developed at Samsung Research & Development Institute, Bengaluru (SRI-B) -- Samsung's largest R&D facility outside South Korea.

Bixby also features that allows users to create a custom voice command to use in pace of sequence commands.