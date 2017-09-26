Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 835, ZEISS dual cameras launched in India at Rs 36,999

The Nokia 8 has finally launched in India at a price of Rs 36,999, which was already revealed, thanks to a listing on Amazon India. The company has launched the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant in the country and will be available starting October 14. The company also stated that the devices will be made in India.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone sports a 5.3-inch IPS 2K display and uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with expandable memory via microSD card up to 256GB.

Running Android Nougat 7.1.1, the smartphone includes a ZEISS powered dual camera setup - 13MP primary RGB (color) sensor along with a 13MP monochrome (black and white) sensor which helps in low-light photography.

The device will also be the first to sport a 'Bothie', a feature which allows a user to use both the front and rear cameras to record an image or a video. It also includes a 13MP front-facing camera. A 3,090mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support completes the package.