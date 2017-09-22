Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage spotted on US FCC, claims new report

After introducing the Nokia 8 last month, the company is might launch the device in the US. The purported variant was recently spotted on in a US FCC listing.

According to a report by Nokia Power User, HMD Global has made some changes to the Nokia 8. The company has modified the Nokia 8 variants TA-1004 and TA-1012 listings for the US market and added 6GB RAM+128GB ROM to the existing certifications. This hints at the fact that the Nokia 8 in the US will be available in a 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant.

The company has also added support for ANT+ feature and WCDMA Band IV to the listings. ANT+ allows users to view sport, fitness and health monitoring data in real-time on their smartphones.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone sports a 5.3-inch IPS 2K display and uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Running Android Nougat 7.1.1, the smartphone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup - 13MP primary RGB (color) sensor along with a 13MP monochrome (black and white) sensor which helps in low-light photography. It also includes a 13MP front-facing camera. A 3,090mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support completes the package.