Nokia 8 to launch today in India; price leaked few hours before announcement on Amazon

HMD will launch the Nokia 8 today in India. The event will be held in New Delhi. The invitation reads, “There are two sides to every story. Don’t miss out on yours. Join us for unveiling the next milestone of Nokia Phones.” Rumours suggest that sales will begin second week of October via both offline and online channels.

Just a few hours before its launch, the device was spotted on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 36,999. The variant listed online includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone sports a 5.3-inch IPS 2K display and uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Running Android Nougat 7.1.1, the smartphone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup - 13MP primary RGB (color) sensor along with a 13MP monochrome (black and white) sensor which helps in low-light photography. It also includes a 13MP front-facing camera. A 3,090mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support completes the package.