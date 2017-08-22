Nokia 6 to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM; Price, Specifications and more

The wait for Nokia 6 will finally be over tomorrow when the smartphone goes up for sale via Amazon India at 12:00PM. The smartphone was announced back in June followed by registrations a month later. Priced at Rs 14,999, the smartphone is available in three color options of Matte Black, Blue, Silver, and Copper. Amazon India has reportedly received over 1 million registrations on the Nokia 6.

Given the amount of interest in the Nokia-branded online-only smartphone, we could expect ‘Out of stock’ to show up sooner than usual. However, if you had registered for the smartphone, you can ensure a smoother checkout by logging into Amazon India 10 minutes prior to the sale time, and pay through Amazon Pay so you don’t need to put in your card details or struggle with the PIN during checkout.

Nokia 6 is the third device from HMD Global that was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress earlier this year. The highlight of the Nokia 6 is its full HD display, Dolby ATMOS sound technology, and stock Android Nougat experience. Recently, Nokia 5 also went on sale in India through retail stores at a price of Rs 12,499.

Nokia 6 specifications, features

The smartphone is equipped with a 5.5.-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. For photography, the Nokia 6 features a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone flash, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Keeping the smartphone ticking is a 3,000mAh battery.

On the software front, it runs on stock Android Nougat out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Nokia 6 is also equipped with a fingerprint sensor which is embedded into the home button on the front.

There is a range of smartphones which boast similar specifications at the given price. The Nokia 6 will go up against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto E4 Plus, and the recently launched Lenovo K8 Note.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is expected to also launch its Nokia 8 flagship smartphone in India during the festive season. The Nokia 8 is the first smartphone to support Nokia OZO Audio for immersive audio experience. The smartphone packs a 5.3-inch quad HD (2560×1440 pixel) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor is paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

For photography, the Nokia 8 packs a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel (Color + OIS) + 13-megapixel (Monochrome) at the back. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel snapper. On the software front, the smartphone runs pure stock Android Nougat OS with promised update to Android Oreo. It is fueled by a 3,090mAh battery.

The article originally appeared on BGR India