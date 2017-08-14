Nokia 5 to go on sale from August 15: Specifications, price and more

The Nokia 5 is finally set to go on sale in India on August 15 at a price of Rs 12,499. The device will be available in Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper color variants. However, only the Matte Black color variant will be available online while the other two variants will be available in offline stores.

The device will be available in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Calicut.

The Nokia 5 includes a 5.2-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 16GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB. It comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera along with an 8MP front-facing camera. Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, the device includes connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB type C-port. A 3,000mAh battery completes the package.

Nokia 3, 5 and 6, which mark the re-entry of the brand in the country, will be manufactured domestically, as announced by HMD Global.