Nokia 2 with Snapdragon 212, 4100mAh battery launched: Features, Specifications and more

HMD Global has officially announced the launch of the Nokia 2 smartphone for Euro 99 (approximately Rs 7500). The device will be available in India from mid-November and will be available in Pewter/Black, Pewter/White and Copper/Black color variants.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5-inch display with a HD resolution and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 212 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and Adreno 304 GPU. It includes an internal storage of 8GB which can be further up to 32GB via microSD card.

Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, the Nokia 2 comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera with LED flash along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WI-FI and GPS. A 4100mAh battery completes the package.