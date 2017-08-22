Micromax Canvas Infinity with 18:9 aspect ratio launched in India at Rs 9,999

Micromax has launched the Canvas Infinity smartphone in India at a price of Rs 9,999. The device will be available via Amazon India and offline retail stores. It goes on sale starting September 1 and registration begins from August 22.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5.7-HD IPS display along with a 720x1440 pixels resolution in 18:9 ratio for enhanced viewing experience. The smartphone also comes in a compact body and has a screen to body ratio of 83 percent. It is powered by a Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM. Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the device includes an internal storage of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

It comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with flash support and f/2.0 aperture along with a 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and soft selfie flash. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS and AGPS. A 2900mAh battery completes the package.