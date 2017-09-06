Lenovo launches K8, K8 Plus with rear dual cameras, stock Android in India: Price, Specifications and more

Lenovo India launched K8 and K8 plus on Wednesday in India. The two new phones had been launched in Lenovo's K series. The phones come with Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) out of the box.

The Lenovo K8 Plus comes with a 13.2cm (5.2), Full High definition (1920 x 1080p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device is powered by a true octa core processor clocked at 2.6 GHz, with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, expandable to 128GB using a microSD card via a dedicated slot.

Lenovo K8 devices boast of rear dual camera set-up comprising a 13.0MP and a 5.0MP requirement. The cameras are accompanied with a dual LED flash for better low light photography experience. For photography enthusiasts, Lenovo has added a special depth editor and depth-enabled mode to the photography app.

Targeting the selfie-crazy generation, it also comes with an 8mp selfie camera, which not only offers a beauty mode and a LED flash, but also a professional mode which allows users to tweak ISO and white balance and other factors even while snapping selfies.

The phone would also let users to add VR glasses and switching to TheaterMax Mode on the phone.

The phone comes with rapid charger and its battery life could go up for two days. Customers can order Lenovo K8 for Rs 10,999 from 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, starting tomorrow.

K8 plus would be available in two variants with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM. The phone would be available in Black and Golden.

Launch offers with the handset include Moto Pulse 2 headphones at Rs. 599 (instead of the standard price of Rs. 1,599), up to Rs. 10,000 discount on exchange of old smartphone, up to 30GB additional data from Jio, a Rs. 100 discount on the Flipkart SmartBuy 5W Bluetooth speaker, and extra 15 percent off on fashion and lifestyle products on September 7 and 8 with an additional BuyBack guarantee for six months.

The devices would be made available soon at mobile stores across the country soon.