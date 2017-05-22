LEAKED: New OnePlus 5 images shows dual-camera set up and no headphone jack

The upcoming OnePlus 5 is one of the most anticipated smartphones this year. Though there have been numerous leaks and speculations around the device, a recent leaked image hint that the company might follow Apple’s footsteps with one specific design decision. And additionally, the rumour mill is also convinced by now that the OnePlus 5 is going to feature a dual camera system as it is, once again, spotted in another leaked image.

Image: Weibo

Firstly, an image shared on Weibo shows that similar to the iPhone 7, the new OnePlus 5 will not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack. The image shows off the bottom portion of the OnePlus 5, and there is no headphone jack. Users will have to headphones which sport a USB Type-C port or use a Bluetooth headphone. However, OnePlus might offer a different design and also place it on the top of the device.

Image: PriceRaja

The other leaked photo shows the back panel of the phone which once again confirms that the smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup. It is spotted in a silverish color variant and a metallic body and seems to be around 5.5-inches. At the moment, we would recommend taking this news with a pinch of salt.

Another rumour hinted that the new flagship device would opt for a Full HD 1080p display and would be backed up by a 3600mAh battery. Reportedly, it would offer 25 percent faster charging compared to existing OnePlus 3T. Lastly, the OnePlus 5 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Lastly, The much-awaited OnePlus 5 is expected to release around June or July this year. The company confirmed to The Verge that the successor to the OnePlus 3T is coming “this summer”.