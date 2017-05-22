Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
OnePlus, OnePlus 5 Images, OnePlus 5 specs, OnePlus 5 launch, Smartphone launch, dnatechlaunch, OnePlus 5 dual set up, OnePlus 5

LEAKED: New OnePlus 5 images shows dual-camera set up and no headphone jack

alt DNA Web Team | Mon, 22 May 2017-03:00pm , Mumbai , DNA webdesk

The upcoming OnePlus 5 is one of the most anticipated smartphones this year!

The upcoming OnePlus 5 is one of the most anticipated smartphones this year. Though there have been numerous leaks and speculations around the device, a recent leaked image hint that the company might follow Apple’s footsteps with one specific design decision. And additionally, the rumour mill is also convinced by now that the OnePlus 5 is going to feature a dual camera system as it is, once again, spotted in another leaked image.

Image: Weibo

Firstly, an image shared on Weibo shows that similar to the iPhone 7, the new OnePlus 5 will not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack. The image shows off the bottom portion of the OnePlus 5, and there is no headphone jack. Users will have to headphones which sport a USB Type-C port or use a Bluetooth headphone. However, OnePlus might offer a different design and also place it on the top of the device.

Image: PriceRaja

The other leaked photo shows the back panel of the phone which once again confirms that the smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup. It is spotted in a silverish color variant and a metallic body and seems to be around 5.5-inches. At the moment, we would recommend taking this news with a pinch of salt.

Another rumour hinted that the new flagship device would opt for a Full HD 1080p display and would be backed up by a 3600mAh battery. Reportedly, it would offer 25 percent faster charging compared to existing OnePlus 3T. Lastly, the OnePlus 5 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Lastly, The much-awaited OnePlus 5 is expected to release around June or July this year. The company confirmed to The Verge that the successor to the OnePlus 3T is coming “this summer”.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 