Jio team in talk with WhatsApp engineers for toned down version of app for JioPhone

The cheap 4G phone currently does not support WhatsApp

One of the biggest concerns raised by people after RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani released the 4G JioPhone was that it did not support WhatsApp.

However, according to an India Today report, the Jio team is speaking to WhatsApp engineers to create a special version of the app for the phone.

The report adds that the version for WhatsApp for the JioPhone will be a toned down version.

The reason why JioPhone can't support WhatsApp for the time being is because of the operating system that the phone runs on. The handset runs on KaiOS, a forked version of the Firefox operating system.

By introducing WhatsApp on JioPhone, Mukesh Ambani-headed company is focused at attracting consumers from all corners of the country.