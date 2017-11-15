Infinix Zero 5, Zero 5 Pro smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Shanghai-based Infinix Mobile has introduced two new smartphones in the Indian market called the Infinix Zero 5 at Rs 17,999 (available in Champagne Gold, Bordeaux Red, and Sandstone Black colour variants) and the Zero 5 Pro at Rs 19,999. Both devices will go on starting November 22 at 12am IST and will be exclusively available via Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Zero 5 features a 5.98-inch full-HD 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone includes an internal storage of 64GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the device comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera along with a 16MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. A 4350mAh battery completes the package.

On the other hand, the Infinix Zero 5 Pro features a 5.98-inch display. It is powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor paired 6GB of RAM. The smartphone includes an internal storage of 128GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

