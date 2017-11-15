Google Pixel 2 XL is now available in India: Here’s what you need to know

Starting today, the Google Pixel 2 XL is available in India. The 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 73,000 while the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 82,000 and will be available via Flipkart and offline retail stores. The company is also offering financial options from HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and other institutions as well.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 2 has been available in India since November 2. The 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 61,000 while the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 70,000.

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 2 Xl sports a 6-inch QHD+ display along with a pixel density of 538ppi with 18:9 ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes equipped with a 12.2MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture along with an 8MP front-facing camera. A 3520mAh battery completes the package.