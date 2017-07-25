Google Pixel 2 rumoured to be first Snapdragon 836-powered smartphone

Google’s upcoming Pixel 2 will most likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 836 SoC. Android Headlines reported that unnamed industry insiders didn’t specify whether that particular piece of silicon will be featured in both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

At the moment, most reports indicate that Google’s upcoming devices will have much more differences between each other than the original Pixel and Pixel XL did. The report also pointed out that the Snapdragon 836 will be relatively similar to its predecessor in terms of hardware but will feature higher peak GPU and CPU clock speeds than the Snapdragon 835.

The Google Pixel could be touted as one of the best smartphones released last year. According to previous rumours, the Pixel 2 XL will sport a 5.6-inch display along with a 2K resolution. It is said to be powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, it will include 128GB of internal storage. In terms of design, users may see some interesting changes. Reports suggest that Google may have invested $900 million in the LG Display.

Recently, ConceptCreator’s latest Google Pixel 2 XL video suggested that the smartphone will be a bigger variant of the Google Pixel 2. The device has the primary camera along with the LED flash placed at the top-right end and the fingerprint scanner stays in the center of the rear panel. Towards the front, the smartphone has a large display with curved glass on top and thin bezels towards the edges. Lastly, the top panel includes front camera and a speaker.