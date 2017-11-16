Gionee introduces M7 Power smartphone at Rs 16,999: Specifications, details and more

Gionee has launched a new bezel-less smartphone dubbed the Gionee M7 Power for a price of Rs 16,999. The main USP of the device is its massive 5000mAh battery. The smartphone will go on sale starting November 25 via Amazon India and will be available in gold, blue and black color variants. . You can also pre-order the device on November 17, at 5PM IST.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6-inch HD+ display with a 720x1440 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 64GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the M7 Power comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, along with an 8MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS and FM radio. A 5000mAh battery completes the package.