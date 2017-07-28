Confirmed: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to get Android Nougat update soon

Xiaomi will soon roll out the Android Nougat update for its popular smartphone, Redmi Note 4. E-commerce portal Flipkart released a poster on its website which stated that the update is “coming soon on your Redmi Note 4.” Early this month, the company had also released an Android Nougat-based Developer Preview ROM for the smartphone.

The device is currently available in three variants – 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage priced at Rs 6,990, 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage priced at Rs 8,999 and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 10,999.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone will feature a 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor and includes a microSD card which can be further expanded up to 128GB. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top, the device comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and PDAF along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. A 4100mAh battery completes the package.