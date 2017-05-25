CONFIRMED: OnePlus 5 will be the first smartphone ever with Snapdragon 835

OnePlus confirmed that its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 5 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

OnePlus said in a blog, “With the OnePlus 5, our commitment to this philosophy continues. We're proud to announce the OnePlus 5 will feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, which sets the foundation for smooth, powerful, and efficient performance. With graphically-demanding apps, for example, you'll notice how fast they load and how well they run.”

Though there have been numerous leaks and speculations around the device, a recent leaked image hint that the company might follow Apple’s footsteps with one specific design decision. And additionally, the rumour mill is also convinced by now that the OnePlus 5 is going to feature a dual camera system as it is, once again, spotted in another leaked image.

Firstly, an image shared on Weibo shows that similar to the iPhone 7, the new OnePlus 5 will not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack. The image shows off the bottom portion of the OnePlus 5, and there is no headphone jack. Users will have to headphones which sport a USB Type-C port or use a Bluetooth headphone. However, OnePlus might offer a different design and also place it on the top of the device.

The other leaked photo shows the back panel of the phone which once again confirms that the smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup. It is spotted in a silverish color variant and a metallic body and seems to be around 5.5-inches. At the moment, we would recommend taking this news with a pinch of salt.

Another rumour hinted that the new flagship device would opt for a Full HD 1080p display and would be backed up by a 3600mAh battery. Reportedly, it would offer 25 percent faster charging compared to existing OnePlus 3T. It will sport either a 64GB or 128GB storage variant which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone will most likely run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with OxygenOS on top. It is expected to be priced at $449 (approximately Rs 29,000).

The much-awaited OnePlus 5 is rumoured to release around June or July this year. The company confirmed to The Verge that the successor to the OnePlus 3T is coming “this summer”.