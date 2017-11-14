Apple may launch three new iPhones in 2018; likely to sport iPhone X-like design

Soon after Apple introduced new iPhones this year, including the all-screen iPhone X, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculates that the company will release three iPhones in 2018, which will adopt the same design as the iPhone X.

According to Mac Rumours, Kuo believes that all three models will be equipped with a full-screen notched design and TrueDepth camera system like the iPhone X. The iPhones could be available in three different sizes - a 5.8-inch phone with an OLED display, a 6.5-inch phone with an OLED display and a 6.1-inch phone with an LCD display respectively.

While the first two devices will cater to the high-end market, the new TFT-LCD model might be the most affordable iPhone from the group. This model may start around $649 to $749 (approximately Rs 42,500 to Rs 49,000) which is around the same price range of an iPhone 8.

Kuo has also added that the shipments momentum of all three new iPhone models will be upbeat and expects them to launch without any delays in 2018. The report added that Kuo’s research note didn not outline any pricing estimates for the next 5.8-inch iPhone X, which currently starts at $999, or the all-new 6.5-inch model.