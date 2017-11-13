After several reschedules, Moto X4 to launch today

Motorola’s Moto X4 is finally launching in India after several reschedules. The phone, which will be unveiled on Flipkart , will officially launch at 2.30 pm today.

At this point, except for the pricing, we pretty much know every detail of the Moto X4, since the smart phone was first unveiled at IFA 2017 in September.

The highlight of the Moto X4 is its support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Another considerable feature is Moto Key, an inbuilt app for managing passwords, and Bluetooth support for up to four different devices simultaneously.

Also, the phone comes with IP68 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and water. On the design front, the phone has an anodized aluminum frame, and 3D rear contoured design. The Corning Gorilla Glass protects both front and back of the smartphone.

The Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch LTS IPS display with full HD (1080×1920 pixels) resolution, and 424ppi pixel density. Powering the device is a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Although, if reports are anything to go by, Motorola could be launching another variant with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM.