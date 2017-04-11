|0.0 : Hello everyone and welcome to the coverage of the third and final ODI between West Indies and Pakistan at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The home side won the first game and it looked like we were in for a surprise series win for them. Pakistan though came back with a bang in the second encounter to level the series 1-1. Both sides are famous for their inconsistent appearances and it remains to been what sort of contest we are in for today.
|TOSS - West Indies win the toss and elect to bat! West Indies bring in Veerasammy Permaul for Alzarri Joseph. Pakistan are unchanged from the previous game. It is drizzling a touch so lets' hope it clears out soon.
|West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says that the pitch had more turn later on in the previous game and hence they got in an extra spinner. Mentions that they are looking to play good and consistent cricket. Adds that they have aggressive openers and they back them to give them a good start and then the middle order to chip in later.
|Pakistan skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed says that he has no idea about the weather. Reckons that his bowlers are bowling really well after the first match. Feels that every ball of the game is important and does not want his players to be relaxed.
|Bad news folks! The thing we didn't want has happened. There is a slight drizzle and hence the covers are on the field. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A DELAYED START. We have our fingers crossed for a full game of cricket. Stay tuned. Let's pray.
|0945 local time - We're back with some good news! The covers are being lifted and looks like we will have the game starting soon. No overs lost, there is rain forecast for later too so let's hope it stays clear.
|Right then, it's game time! The players are out in the middle. The two West Indies openers are Evin Lewis and Chadwick Walton.