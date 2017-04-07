|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . 1 | . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|1.2 : S Gabriel to A Shehzad, No run.
|1.1 : S Gabriel to A Shehzad, No run.
|0.6 : A Joseph to A Shehzad, Back of a length outside off, steered down to third man for a single.
|SHANNON GABRIEL to take the other new ball.
|0.5 : A Joseph to A Shehzad, BEATEN! That's a probing line from Joseph. Back of a length outside off, a bit of shape away late as the ball whizzes past the outside edge. Shehzad is lucky not to get an edge there.
|0.4 : A Joseph to A Shehzad, Good length outside off, gets a stride forward and opens the bat face to steer it towards point.
|0.3 : A Joseph to A Shehzad, Short of a length closer to off, Shehzad gets right behind the line and defends firmly down the track.
|0.2 : A Joseph to A Shehzad, Back of a length outside off, Shehzad dabs it towards the gully region. Wants the single but is sent back. Direct hit at the keeper's end and the ball rebounds towards mid-wicket. No run taken.
|0.1 : A Joseph to A Shehzad, Good length outside off, Shehzad stays back to that one and taps it gently towards cover-point.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the first ODI between West Indies and Pakistan in Guyana. The visitors have started this tour positively by winning the 4-match T20 series 3-1. They would look to continue their good form against the Men from the Caribbean by winning today. Their bowlers were the ones who stood out and created havoc, especially the young leggie Shadab Khan.
|The hosts on the other hand are a completely different side from the one that played the T20I series. They would hope that this young team fires for them and take the revenge of their embarrassing whitewash in the Gulf. The weather forecast for this match doesn't look too optimistic as showers are predicted in the earlier part of the game. Let's hope that the skies stay clear and we have a cracker of a match on our hands. Toss coming up shortly.
|TOSS - WEST INDIES WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO FIELD.
|JASON HOLDER says that they will bowl first. Feels that there is a bit of moisture beneath the surface which is freshly laid. Agrees that it's difficult to predict how the new pitch will behave. Accepts that each game is important from now on with the World Cup qualification a target for both teams. Says that they are going with three pacers and two spinners.
|SARFRAZ AHMED hopes that his side can put a good total on the board. Says that it is an honor to be appointed the full time limited-overs captain of Pakistan. States that the guys are confident after the T20I series and hopes his team can carry forward the momentum. Reveals that Shadab Khan is making his debut and that Mohammad Amir is back.
|The players and umpires are making their way out to the middle. AHMED SHEHZAD and KAMRAN AKMAL to open the batting for Pakistan. It shall be ALZARRI JOSEPH to open the bowling for West Indies. Two slips in place, here we go!